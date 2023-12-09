Suspense over new Rajasthan CM likely to end tomorrow

Jaipur, Dec 8 Suspense over the new Rajasthan chief minister is expected to end after the proposed BJP Legislative Party meeting on Sunday.

A vote of opinion on the CM's name will be held during the meeting.

In case the central leadership has already decided on a name, the observers will take consent of all the MLAs regarding it. In such a situation, the name of the new chief minister will be out on Sunday.

Observers for the meeting, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Rajya Sabha MP Saroj Pandey and National General Secretary Vinod Tawde are likely to arrive in Jaipur by Saturday night.

According to sources, the party may adopt the formula of two deputy chief ministers in Rajasthan. Tribal and Rajput faces can be given a chance on these posts.

Chances of Prime Minister Narendra Modi attending the swearing-in are not being ruled out. The MLAs will be informed of the meeting today.

With this, all the MLAs who are travelling are expected to be back in Jaipur on time.

Former chief minister Vasundhara Raje and State President CP Joshi will also return from Delhi today.

Raje has been in the national capital for the past two days during which party National President J.P. Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi.

She is learnt to have discussed the results of Assembly elections and strategies for the Lok Sabha polls with the central leadership.

