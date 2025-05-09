Suspicious Bomb Like Object Found In Jaisalmer After Pakistan Drone, Missile Attack In Rajasthan (Watch Video)

Panic gripped the border village of Kishan Ghat in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer district after villagers discovered a bomb-like object outside their homes on Friday morning, hours after a barrage of missile and drone strikes from Pakistan targeted military installations across India’s northern and western regions. Residents reported hearing sirens, massive explosions, and witnessing sparks and unidentified objects falling from the sky around 9 p.m. on Thursday night. "We heard a loud sound outside but were too scared to check. In the morning, we found this object lying near the house," said Chandan, a local villager.

His neighbor, Mukesh, said the villagers immediately alerted local police, who in turn informed the Indian Army. “Army personnel arrived within 30 minutes, cordoned off the area, and advised us not to touch the object,” he added.

Women in the village expressed concern over the risk posed to children, who were frightened by the nighttime strikes but also drawn to the mysterious object out of curiosity. “We had to keep them indoors and warn them repeatedly not to touch it,” a local woman said. Authorities have yet to confirm the nature of the object.

India found a live bomb in Kishanghat village in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer



Personnel from the Indian Army personnel and state police are on the spot.#operation_sindoor#IndiaPakisthanWar#IndiaPakistanTensions#OpSindoorpic.twitter.com/SSgWVow2M1 — Anish Singh (@anishsingh21) May 9, 2025

Also Read: IPL 2025 Suspended Indefinitely by BCCI Over India-Pakistan Tensions

A bomb disposal squad was dispatched to the area and began examining the site around 11 a.m. “We are treating it with utmost caution,” said Kotwali SHO Premdan Ratnu. The discovery followed a night of tension as Pakistan launched its second major attempt to target Indian military infrastructure using drones and missiles. Explosions rocked Jaisalmer and other parts of western Rajasthan, prompting blackouts and red alerts across border districts. Indian defense forces thwarted attacks at over 15 locations, remaining on high alert amid escalating hostilities following the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam.