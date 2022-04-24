Suspicious material found in Chandigarh; bomb squad, fire brigade on standby

Chandigarh police cordoned off the area behind Burail Jail following suspicious material was found on Saturday.

Bomb squad reached the spot and found burnt codex wire and a detonator. Meanwhile, fire engines and ambulances have been kept on standby in case of any emergency.

"Suspicious activity was noted behind the Burail Jail in Chandigarh and as we reached the spot, some objectionable material was found. When we called a bomb disposal team, we got to know that material was prima facie a burnt codex wire and a detonator. The whole area is cordoned off and we are taking every necessary measure," said Kuldeep Singh, Senior Superintendent of Police, Chandigarh told ANI.

"All teams including ambulance, fire brigade are in place. We will be on standby. We will move as and when we are asked to in the morning. It (suspicious material) has been covered to prevent any damage. The area has been cordoned off," said Sanjeev Kohli, Nodal Officer, Disaster Management.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

