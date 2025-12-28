Suspicious Object Detected Near Roadside in Bandipora, Jammu and Kashmir

Security forces detected a suspicious object lying on the roadside near the Mangnipora–Kehmah road in Bandipora district on Saturday. Following the discovery, Bandipora Police along with other security agencies immediately cordoned off the area to ensure public safety.

After a thorough assessment, the object was destroyed on the spot as a precautionary measure. Officials confirmed that the operation was carried out smoothly and without any untoward incident.

Authorities stated that the situation in the area remains calm and fully under control. Further investigation is underway, and residents have been advised not to panic and to report any suspicious activity to the police