Suspicious Woman Detained at Patna Airport with Multiple Mobile Phones and Matchsticks

A woman was detained by authorities at Patna Airport after being observed loitering around the premises for several days. Sub Inspector Parvez Khan confirmed that the woman had been under suspicion for some time, with airport authorities noting her unusual behavior. "We received information from the airport authorities that the woman had been roaming around the premises for the past two to three days," said Khan. "Following a directive from senior officers, we brought her to the station for further questioning."

Upon her detention, officials found the woman carrying multiple mobile phones, matchsticks, and other miscellaneous items, raising further concerns regarding her intentions. Despite repeated inquiries, the woman reportedly provided conflicting names, adding to the confusion surrounding her identity."She keeps giving different names each time she’s asked. It appears that she may be mentally unstable," Khan added, noting that the police are taking the matter seriously and are conducting a thorough investigation to determine whether there is any connection to criminal activity or if she is indeed suffering from mental health issues.The woman is currently being questioned at the Airport Police Station, where authorities are continuing their investigation.