SUV hits tempo parked on NH44 in Delhi, two injured

New Delhi, Jan 29 Two men were seriously injured on Monday after a SUV hit a tempo parked on National Highway 44, near Delhi’s Alipur area, owing to dense fog, an official said.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police, (outernorth), Ravi Kumar Singh, said a Police Control Room call was received at Alipur police station that one vehicle had hit a tempo on the Karnal highway.

Upon reaching the spot, the police team learnt that one tempo broke down due to a tyre issue. “The driver of the tempo called his friend and his friend came with another tempo and parked it behind the first tempo on the highway,” said the DCP.

After some time one Mahindra Scorpio, which was coming from Haryana and going to Delhi hit the tempo that was at the back of the first tempo. “Due to this, two persons namely Deepak Yadav and Gaurav Yadav, both residents of Badli village, sitting in the Scorpio got injured. Both the injured were rushed to SRHC Hospital,” said the DCP.

“The patients are under treatment. Their statement is yet to be obtained. Legal action will be taken as per the statement,” the official added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor