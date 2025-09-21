Suvendu Adhikari accuses police of 'unnecessarily obstructing' RSS rally in Maheshtala

Kolkata, Sep 21 Leader of the opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday, accused the West Bengal Police of unnecessarily obstructing a peaceful rally of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) earlier in the day to commemorate the completion of 100 years of national service.

“I am utterly disgusted and outraged by the blatant tyranny unfolding in Maheshtala today. The Mamata Police, acting as mere puppets of the despotic TMC regime, have shamelessly obstructed the peaceful Path Sanchalan (route march) organized by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to commemorate the completion of 100 years of national service,” said the leader of the opposition in a statement issued on Sunday.

According to him, the police action was not just an attack on a patriotic organisation dedicated to nation building and service but was a direct assault on our democratic rights and the freedom of assembly.

The leader of the opposition further said that under Mamata Banerjee's iron-fisted rule, West Bengal has become a breeding ground for oppression, where Hindu cultural events are throttled, nationalist organisations are obstructed, and goons and infiltrators roam free.

“The Police, instead of upholding law and order, are being weaponized to suppress voices of nationalism and unity. Shame on you, Mamata Police,” Adhikari’s statement read.

There was no immediate reaction either from the ruling Trinamool Congress nor from the police administration in the matter.

The EWRSS programme on Sunday was slightly different in West Bengal this time.

In all other states of the country, the most important gathering to mark the centenary of the RSS will be on Vijaya Dashami. In West Bengal, that gathering was held on Mahalaya itself.

"We had planned to organise gatherings in about a thousand places across West Bengal on the occasion of Mahalaya. Out of these, about three hundred were in South Bengal. The rest were in Central Bengal and North Bengal. Pictures and videos of the programs being held have reached us from almost all the places where the gatherings were planned," RSS leader in charge of publicity, Biplab Roy, told media persons on Sunday.

