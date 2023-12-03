Suvendu Adhikari announces victory celebrations within Assembly premises, challenges Speaker

Kolkata, Dec 3 Emboldened by the favourable election results for the BJP in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, the leader of opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, on Sunday threw a virtual challenge at Speaker Biman Banerjee over the latter’s announcement on conducting any kind of political activity, especially protest demonstrations, within the Assembly premises without his prior permission.

As it became clear that the BJP is heading for emphatic victories in the three above-mentioned states, Adhikari announced that the party's legislative team will organise victory celebrations within the Assembly premises on Monday, and distribute sweetmeats on the occasion.

It needs to be mentioned here that on November 28, Adhikari was suspended for the entire winter session of the Assembly for making "objectionable remarks" against Speaker Banerjee.

Following Adhikari's announcement, there is apprehension of a major ruckus in the Assembly premises on Monday. Political observers feel that the Speaker is not likely to give permission to BJP’s legislative team to organise victory celebrations within the Assembly premises.

Speaking to mediapersons after the trends of results in these three states became clear, Adhikari also termed the next meeting of the opposition INDIA bloc as a "condolence meeting".

“I will advise West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her nephew (Abhishek Banerjee) to attend that condolence meeting wearing black dress and with black ink on their faces,” Adhikari said.

The BJP leader especially thanked the Bengali voters in Chhattisgarh who he claimed voted overwhelmingly for the saffron party, as is evident from the results in those seats where Bengali voters constitute a substantial population.

"I am especially happy since I went to Chhattisgarh to campaign among the Bengali voters there,” Adhikari said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor