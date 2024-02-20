Suvendu Adhikari challenges senior cop to prove his allegations on 'turban' comment

Kolkata, Feb 20 Hours after the ADG (South Bengal) of West Bengal Police, Supratim Sarkar, accused a section of the BJP legislators of passing a comment relating to the turban of an IPS officer, the leader of opposition in the state Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, challenged Sarkar to prove his allegations within 24 hours.

Adhikari also threatened to initiate legal proceedings against Sarkar if he is unable to prove his charges in the next 24 hours.

Earlier on Tuesday, there was a heated exchange of words between the Special Superintendent (Intelligence Branch) Jaspreet Singh and BJP legislator Agnimitra Paul after Singh accused Paul of passing a comment relating to his turban.

“You are making such a comment that is pertaining to my religion. Is this just because I am wearing a turban? I will take action on this,” Singh told the fashion designer-turned-politician.

However, Paul denied the allegation, saying: “I did not say anything about your religion. I just said that you should behave like an unbiased police officer."

Soon after that, Sarkar, without naming anyone, told mediapersons that he will initiate strong action as per the legal provisions against anyone making such a comment.

“Such comments are extremely sensitive, instigating and derogative from the point of view of religion. Action can be initiated under Section 295 (A) of the Indian Penal Code,” Sarkar said.

After returning to Kolkata from Sandeshkhali on Tuesday evening, Adhikari challenged Sarkar to prove his allegations within the next 24 hours.

“He (Sarkar) will have to prove which BJP leader has passed such a comment. Otherwise, I will take legal action against him,” Adhikari said.

