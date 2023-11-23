Suvendu Adhikari hints at legal proceedings against Mamata's counter-arrest comment

Kolkata, Nov 23 The leader of opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, on Thursday hinted at initiating legal proceedings, including registration of an FIR, against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for the latter’s comment on resorting to counter-arrests in retaliation to the arrests of Trinamool Congress heavyweights by the central agencies in connection with various cases of corruption.

“Four of our legislators are behind bars now. They want to lessen our count through such arrests. But if they arrest four of us, I will get eight of them arrested by reopening the old cases already registered against them,” Banerjee said while addressing a party event at the Netaji Indoor Stadium here.

Reacting to he remarks, Adhikari said that first he will get a copy and transcript of her speech, and then initiate necessary legal proceedings to find out if the Chief Minister can make such comments.

“I will seek an answer from the judicial system as to who is handling the administrative affairs in West Bengal. An FIR should be registered against the Chief Minister for making such comments. The Netaji Indoor Stadium falls under the Hare Street police station. I will register an FIR against the Chief Minister there,” Adhikari said.

