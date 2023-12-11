Suvendu Adhikari lodges complaint with ECI against Chief Secretary

Kolkata, Dec 11 The leader of opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, said on Monday that he has filed a complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI) against Chief Secretary H.K. Dwivedi for allegedly prejudicing the duties of state government officials during the ongoing summary revision of the photo electoral rolls in the state.

“I have filed a complaint with the ECI against the Chief Secretary for maliciously engaging several block-level and gram panchayat-level officials in the 'Duare Sarkar' camps in order to prejudice their duties during the summary revision of photo electoral rolls," Adhikari said.

'Duare Sarkar' is a camp organised by the Trinamool Congress government where the common people can enroll their names to avail the benefits under different state-sponsored schemes.

In his complaint, Adhikari has alleged that the Chief Secretary recently passed an order that 'Duare Sarkar' camps will be organised from December 12 to 31.

“This is a sinister attempt of the West Bengal government to influence the said schedule for the disposal of pre-Lok Sabha summary revision of photo electoral rolls. It is needless to say that it is a deliberate attempt to keep the officials inoperative,” Adhikari claimed.

In his letter to ECI, Adhikari has sought the intervention of the poll panel in the matter and take appropriate steps by suspending the state government’s scheduled programme that will allegedly hamper the process of summary revision of photo electoral rolls.

