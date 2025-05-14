Suvendu Adhikari slams Mamata Banerjee for 'anti-BSF' remark

Kolkata, May 14 Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday slammed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her "negative observations" about Border Security Force (BSF) that it was not taking much initiative about the safe return of its jawan Purnam Kumar Shaw from the custody of Pakistan Rangers.

Talking to media persons, Adhikari said, "On Tuesday, the Chief Minister accused the BSF authorities of being reluctant to take effective measures to ensure the safe return of Shaw. The Chief Minister said that since the BSF won't do anything, she would have to take up the matter. Indirectly, she alleged that BSF was a non-functional entity. This is an anti-national statement."

The BJP leader questioned if not the BSF, with whom CM Banerjee would take up the matter.

Taking a dig at Chief Minister Banerjee, Adhikari said: "Mamata Banerjee should make it clear to the people of the country whether she would have taken up the matter with Shehbaz Sharif."

Adhikari shared that Shaw's safe return was guaranteed to him by the Director General of BSF just 48 hours ago.

"I spoke to the Director General of BSF, and he assured me that the needful is done. Shaw would return safely very soon. The entire credit goes to our Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and the BSF authorities," Adhikari said.

Earlier, Adhikari also issued a statement on the safe return of Shaw, saying that the latter's return is a moment of pride and huge relief for the nation.

"Heartfelt gratitude to the Border Security Force high command for their unwavering commitment to get their Jawan back, and to the Ministry of Defence and Ministry of Home Affairs for their relentless efforts in ensuring his safe return," Adhikari's statement read.

Shaw was handed over to India at 10.30 a.m. through the Joint Check Post Attari in Punjab.

Shaw was captured a day after the Pahalgam terror attack, as he had inadvertently crossed the international border along with his service weapon. He was immediately detained by Pakistani forces and remained in their custody amid heightened tensions between the two countries.

