Suvendu Adhikari writes to PM on 'corruption' in Central schemes

Kolkata, Aug 6 Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting purported corruption in the implementation of different central-sponsored schemes in the state.

In the letter, Adhikari has specially highlighted the purported corruption in implementation of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) and Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY).

"Every day, numerous incidents of malpractices are being unearthed across West Bengal," Adhikari's letter has mentioned.

In fact, the schemes mentioned by Adhikari in his letter are exactly those on which the state government claims to be having maximum dues.

He claimed that payments for work, supposed to be made under MGNREGA were being made without actually executing such jobs and false utilisation certificates were sent in order to justify this payment process.

"These days, a new avenue has been created to siphon off crores of rupees. MGNREGA funds are being utilized for plantation of saplings, mangrove saplings and other varieties of fruit bearing plants as well. On documents, it's being claimed that thousands of hectares of land have been covered under the said initiative. However, the reality is strikingly far from it. At the time of inspection, it has been claimed that the plants have been washed away in cyclonic storms like Yash or Amphan or other natural calamities. Even the naturally grown plants are shown as plated through man-days created under MGNREGA," the letter read.

He added that the individual beneficiaries who were selected were mostly from the ruling party and thus did not even bother to plant a single sapling with the fund allocated, which was paid after deducting commissions to the ruling party leaders and the administrative officials at the local levels.

Reacting to the letter, Trinamool Congress state vice-president, Jaiprakash Majumdar said that at a time when the chief minister is trying hard to seek central funds to carry forward the different development projects, Adhikari is trying to create hindrances for that. "He is actually the enemy of the people of the state," Majumdar said.

