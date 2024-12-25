SVAMITVA scheme: Maha CM, Cabinet colleagues to distribute property cards on Dec 27

Nagpur, Dec 25 Owners possessing houses at inhabited areas in 30, 515 villages from 30 districts in Maharashtra will get property cards under the flagship Survey of Villages and Mapping Improvised Technology in Village Areas (SVAMITVA) scheme of the Central government.

Speaking at a press conference here, Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually attend the distribution programme of property cards on December 27, while Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, his deputies Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, and MahaYuti ministers will attend the event scheduled to be held across 30 districts.

He clarified that the property cards under this scheme will be distributed to the owners of properties which are not in dispute.

Bawankule said he would attend the function in Nagpur, adding that the SWAMITVA, a property survey and mapping scheme, aims to provide ‘Record of Rights’ to owners possessing houses in inhabited areas in villages and issue legal ownership rights through property cards or title deeds.

He further stated that the scheme will enable rural households to use their property as a financial asset for getting loans and other financial benefits. It will help in the determination of property tax and increase liquidity of land parcels in the market and increase the financial credit availability for the village.

Bawankule said that it will also help to create accurate land records and drastically reduce property-related disputes. He added that with the possession of property cards, disputes over property transfers will be reduced.

According to Bawankule, the property card holder along with an Aadhaar card will be entitled to avail benefits under various Central and state government schemes.

The minister said that the drone survey has begun in urban areas and after its completion, the property cards will be distributed.

According to the Panchayat Raj Ministry, the pilot phase of the SVAMITVA Scheme was launched on April 24, 2020, for implementation during 2020-21.

The national roll-out of the scheme was launched on April 24, 2021. The SVAMITVA Scheme is being implemented with the collaborative efforts of the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, State Revenue Department, State Panchayati Raj Department and Survey of India (SoI).

States need to sign the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with SoI for implementation of the scheme.

So far, 31 states/Union Territories have signed MoU with SoI.

