SVPI Airport, managed by Adani, wins coveted ‘NECA 2024’ for energy efficiency

Ahmedabad, Dec 14 Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (SVPIA), managed by Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), has won the prestigious Certificate of Merit at the 'National Energy Conservation Awards 2024' (NECA 2024), making it the only airport in India to receive this coveted award, it was announced on Saturday.

AAHL, a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd, has been recognised for its exceptional commitment to energy conservation.

The NECA Awards, organised by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency in the Ministry of Power, honours organisations that demonstrate outstanding achievements in energy efficiency.

“SVPI Airport's commitment to sustainability extends beyond energy conservation. The Airport is actively pursuing initiatives to reduce its environmental impact, including waste reduction, recycling, and the use of fully renewable energy sources,” said the company.

“This NECA 2024 award is testament to the airport's dedication to creating a greener and more sustainable future,” said the Adani Airport Holdings.

SVPI Airport has implemented a comprehensive range of energy-saving measures, including state-of-the-art systems with high-efficiency cooling which have replaced less efficient chillers and cooling towers, resulting in a significant reduction in energy consumption.

The implementation of centralised chiller systems and energy-efficient Variable Refrigerant Volume (VRV) air conditioning systems has significantly improved the energy performance of the airport's Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) systems.

Water conservation at the airport includes the installation of water-efficient aerators and recycling sewage water for various purposes, including horticulture and use in the HVAC systems.

“Sustainable transportation with the use of electric vehicles for airport operations has enabled SVPI Airport to significantly reduce its carbon footprint and fossil fuel consumption,” it emphasised.

The record-breaking, half-year performance of Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) this fiscal has been led by Adani New Industries Ltd (ANIL) and Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL), with their rapid growth in capacity additions and asset utilisation.

