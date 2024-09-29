Swachh Bharat Abhiyan: Anganwadi workers's cleanliness drive in MP’s Jhabua becomes a talking point

Bhopal, Sep 29 As the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan gets ready to celebrate its tenth anniversary on October 2 this year, the success stories of the path-breaking scheme are catching the attention and imagination of all.

The latest story of the turnaround has come from Tar Khedi village of Jhabua district in Madhya Pradesh, where the Anganwadi workers brought a dramatic change in hygiene and sanitation with their continuous endeavour.

They undertook a cleanliness drive at the famous pilgrimage site Shri Vishwa Mangal Hanuman Dham and turned this into a picturesque location. It’s because of their persistent labour and hard work that the village and its surroundings have become much cleaner and greener than earlier.

With the help of Anganwadi workers, a new picture of cleanliness is emerging in the village. The transformation of the village has also aroused curiosity among the neighbouring villages who have started visiting the Tar Khedi village.

Those devotees and villagers, who visit the Shri Vishwa Mangal Hanuman Dham are also being inspired for undertaking cleanliness in their respective villages. Along with making the common people aware, awareness is being spread for maintaining public hygiene.

A couple of Anganwadi workers also shared their experience on the astounding feat.

Aarti Gawli of Tar Khedi said that under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, large-scale awareness about cleanliness has emerged in the country.

“Anganwadi workers and assistants are also inspiring the villagers to maintain cleanliness,” she said.

Santoshi Mavi, another Anganwadi worker, said that a cleanliness drive began in the village under the Clean India mission.

“The environment around has become pure, people have become aware of cleanliness,” she said.

Notably, the Swachh Bharat Mission or Clean India Mission was launched by the Modi government on October 2, 2014, to eliminate open defecation and improve solid waste management. The nationwide campaign also sought to develop open defecation-free villages.

