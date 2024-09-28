Swachh Bharat Abhiyan: Govt hospitals in Bihar’s Aurangabad see surge in cleanliness

Patna, Sep 28 The Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) started by the Modi government in 2014 is yielding positive results, the testimonials of which are pouring from across the country. Success stories of the path-breaking initiative are numerous and all-pervading.

Bihar’s Aurangabad is one such place where the cleanliness drive, of the hospitals in particular, is catching the attention of Swachchta enthusiasts as well as common people.

Doctors and attendants of Sadar Hospital in Aurangabad are elated and upbeat about the changing face of their medical facility as well as the city. A couple of them also expressed happiness drives being undertaken at hospitals and also shared how it was having a soothing effect on the patients.

A female doctor from Sadar Hospital said that the cleanliness level at government hospitals stood at 40 per cent and this has now gone beyond 90 per cent.

“We are very happy with these changes and we are trying to improve it further. I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi from my heart,” she said.

Another female doctor showered praise on the Modi government for the initiative and said that the hospitals have seen transformative changes in past ten years.

“The condition of the hospital was very bad. There was dirt all around, but now the cleanliness has improved a lot. Our hospital has been mopped many times now,” she said.

A male doctor at the Sadar hospital recalled that when he started working there in 2010, the situation was very bad.

“There was waterlogging and dirt behind the hospital. We sought help from the Municipal Council and other officials many times, but there was no improvement. Under Clean India Mission, we got a chance to participate in cleaning programs,” he said.

He said that campaigns like Swachhata Pakhwada have played an important role in spreading awareness among the local people.

“Earlier people used to spit here and there, but now the situation has changed. Measures like hand washing have also been emphasized in hospitals,” he added.

He further stated that the change under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan has not only improved the condition of the hospital but has also increased awareness among the local people.

“The effect of PM Modi's schemes is clearly visible today. We thank him and hope that such schemes will increase further,” he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor