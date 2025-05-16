Swachh Bharat inspiration: Woman from Bihar uplifts lakhs with hygiene drive

Chhapra (Bihar), May 16 Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Swachh Bharat Mission, Khushbu Thakur from Saran district in Bihar has become a symbol of change by leading a powerful movement focused on menstrual hygiene. Her efforts have not only transformed her into a successful woman entrepreneur but also brought awareness and dignity to millions of women and adolescent girls.

Under the banner of the Fiem Foundation, Khushbu launched a small-scale sanitary pad manufacturing unit in Jalalpur, Chhapra, with the guidance and support of BJP MP Janardan Singh Sigriwal. The facility, equipped with sanitary pad production machines, was inaugurated by former Deputy Chief Minister Tarkishore Prasad.

Through this initiative, she has provided employment to 4–5 local women and spearheaded health awareness campaigns at the community level.

Khushbu has distributed over 1 million sanitary pads free of cost and personally visits villages, schools, and neighbourhoods to engage with women and girls, encouraging open dialogue around menstruation.

In the early days, she faced significant resistance—many women were hesitant to talk about periods and even refused to accept sanitary pads due to stigma and shame.

However, after nearly four years of dedication and perseverance, Khushbu has become a well-recognised figure in the region. She has succeeded in changing societal attitudes, encouraging women to replace unhygienic cloths with clean, safe sanitary pads -- helping reduce infections and other health issues.

Speaking to IANS, Khushbu said: "I have been working on this mission for the past four and a half years, inspired by the Swachh Bharat campaign. We've distributed over 1 million sanitary pad packets in rural areas. The change I've seen over this period is phenomenal. I take pride in being the first woman from Saran to work in this space."

She recalls the early struggles -- facing derogatory comments, public shaming, and emotional toll.

“People said I was spoiling women, that I had nothing better to do. Women wouldn’t come out to meet me. I cried many nights,” she said. “But I reminded myself that I was doing the right thing. And today, when a father asks for a pad for his daughter, or a young man comes to get one for his mother -- it makes everything worth it.”

Khushbu credits Prime Minister Modi's vision and local MP Sigriwal’s support for the success of her initiative, which began in 2021 and continues to make an impact across rural Bihar.

Today, her manufacturing unit employs four to five other women, who prepare sanitary pads and also distribute it to women in villages, neighborhoods and also to schoolgirls, taking forward their ‘sanitary pads a must during menstruation’ message.

