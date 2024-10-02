Swachh Bharat Mission not just a slogan, it should be part of our daily lives: Rajiv Ranjan Singh

New Delhi, Oct 2 Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh on Wednesday participated in a cleanliness drive, highlighting the core objective of Modi government's Swachh Bharat Mission. He emphasized that it should not be merely a slogan but should also become part of our daily lives.

He highlighted the objective of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Swachh Bharat Mission, which is to ensure that a clean and green environment benefits everyone. "Many problems, including diseases, arise from filth, and epidemics spread due to unhygienic conditions.

Stressing that cleanliness is an essential part of every individual’s life, he remarked that it should become a nationwide movement, not just a slogan. "The Prime Minister is leading by example with his 'Shramdaan' (voluntary labour), and we too are contributing. Cleanliness should not just be a slogan but should become a part of our nature and ingrained in our values," he said.

"If each of us dedicates 10 minutes to half an hour daily to maintaining cleanliness in our surroundings, including villages and drains, many problems can be avoided," he added.

Regarding the flood situation in Bihar, the JDU leader commented, "It is well known that ever since Nitish Kumar became Chief Minister, he has always maintained that the first right over the state treasury belongs to those affected by disasters. In the last 20 years, during every disaster in Bihar, the treasury has been opened for relief. I was also part of the government for five years, and whenever a disaster struck, the state spared no expense in relief efforts."

Further sharing his personal experience, Rajiv Ranjan Singh mentioned that during a recent flood in his constituency, he witnessed first hand the relief efforts. Amid Opposition's criticism, he pointed out that "community kitchens were operational on the orders of the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. A standard operating procedure (SOP) was in place to ensure that all those in relief camps were provided with clothing for men, women, and children, as well as utensils like a plate, a glass, and a water jug. Food was served in these utensils, not disposable plates, to prevent littering and disease outbreaks."

He also noted the Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's efforts in ensuring that disaster-affected families received 100 kilograms of grains per household.

The Union Minister further criticised opposition leaders, recalling the remarks made by former Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav during the floods.

"Lalu Ji used to say that during floods, the poor would catch fish to eat. This was his way of joking about a serious issue," he said, adding that this casual attitude has been passed down to Lalu’s son, Tejashwi Yadav and such behaviour is now ingrained in their political culture.

