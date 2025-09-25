'Swachhata is our culture', says Union Minister Khattar

Chandigarh, Sep 25 Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday launched the Swachhata Hi Seva -- Ek Din, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath Shramdaan campaign in Sector 22 here.

The event witnessed participation from officials, residents, volunteers, including Civil Defence and Safai Mitras, reaffirming the collective commitment towards the vision of a clean India.

A massive 'shramdaan' was undertaken, where participants wholeheartedly joined hands to clean the surroundings.

The event, held on the occasion of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay's birth anniversary, began with a symbolic gesture of presenting a fruit basket to the daughter of a safai karamchari, followed by escorting the chief guest to the signature wall.

A cloth bag distribution drive was also carried out to promote eco-friendly practices and discourage the use of single-use plastics.

The Union minister also administered the 'Swachhata ki Shapath' to all participants, inspiring them to dedicate themselves towards cleanliness and sustainable living.

In his address, Union Minister Khattar emphasised the importance of community participation in ensuring the success of the Swachh Bharat Mission.

He highlighted that cleanliness is not just a government initiative but a people's movement that requires the active involvement of every citizen.

He stressed that while cleanliness work was once considered uncommon or avoided by many, today it has become a people's movement under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He underlined that "swachhata is our adornment, our culture, our nature, our karma, and our dharma. Without cleanliness, no achievement or expertise can truly shine".

The minister drew relatable examples, saying that just "as we are naturally attracted towards cleanliness in people and surroundings, the same approach must be adopted in homes, shops, places of worship, schools, hospitals, community centres, and public spaces".

He urged everyone to make cleanliness a daily practice rather than a one-day activity. Former Haryana Chief Minister Khattar called upon all sections of society, including citizens, traders, students, and even mediapersons, to actively participate in the cleanliness drive, reminding them that true change comes only when every individual contributes wholeheartedly.

