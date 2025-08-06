Swami Prasad Maurya, Former UP Minister, Slapped by Youth From Behind in Raebareli; Video Goes Viral

A video of the incident in which former Uttar Pradesh Minister and National President of Apna Samaj Party Swami Prasad Maurya was slapped publicly in Raebareli has surfaced online. In a viral video, a man came from behind after the leader got out of his car. The accused, in the act of garland, slapped Swami Prasad's head and ran.

Alert workers and supporters of Swami Prasad Maurya caught and beat the man before handing him over to the police present at the spot. The incident occurred when the former UP minister had arrived at Civil Lines in Raebareli, according to India TV News.

During his visit, party workers and supporters gathered to welcome him with garlands at that time, an unidentified man came from behind to garland Swami Prasad and then suddenly slapped him on his head from behind. Maurya's security guards quickly caught the man, and supporters thrashed him before police took him into custody.

Reacting to the attack, Swami Prasad Maurya accused the Yogi Adityanath-led government of the incident. Questioning law and order in the state. He said the current UP government has given free hands to the goons. He alleged that members of the Karni Sena were behind the attack and claimed that the incident occurred in the presence of police.