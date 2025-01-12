Swami Vivekanand, an eternal inspiration for youth, says PM Modi

New Delhi, Jan 12 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid homage to Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary, saying that he is an eternal inspiration for youths.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote: "Paying homage to Swami Vivekananda on his Jayanti. An eternal inspiration for youth, he continues to ignite passion and purpose in young minds. We are committed to fulfilling his vision of a strong and developed India."

The PM also posted a video clip to highlight Swami Vivekanand's thoughts. He said this is a day of India's youth power dedicated to the great man who filled India with new energy during the British Raj. "Swami Vivekanand also used to say that India's aspirations are dependent on the youth's character and their commitment and intellectualism. Swami Vivekanand's guidance is a great inspiration for India's youth," PM Modi said.

"Swami Vivekanand's two messages should be a part of every Indian youth -- institution and innovation. The institution is made when we expand our ideas and work with team spirit. Every youth should expand his individual success into team success. This team spirit will carry forward India towards the goal of Viksit Bharat," PM Modi narrated in the video clip.

January 12 marks the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, one of the country's most influential spiritual leaders and thinkers. This day, celebrated as National Youth Day, is dedicated to inspiring and encouraging the younger generation to strive towards their personal growth as well as societal progress.

To commemorate the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, PM Modi will participate in the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue 2025 on Sunday at Bharat Mandapam here.

He will engage with 3,000 dynamic young leaders from across India and will also address the gathering.

The Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue aims to break the 25-year-old tradition of holding the National Youth Festival in a conventional manner. It aligns with the Prime Minister’s Independence Day call to engage one lakh youth in politics without political affiliations and provide them a national platform to make their ideas for Viksit Bharat, a reality.

According to the government press release, "In line with this, on this National Youth Day, the Prime Minister will participate in multiple activities designed to inspire, motivate, and empower the nation’s future leaders. Innovative young leaders will make ten PowerPoint presentations representing the ten thematic areas pivotal to India’s development before the Prime Minister. These presentations reflect the innovative ideas and solutions proposed by young leaders to address some of India’s most pressing challenges.

The Prime Minister will also release a compilation of the best essays written by participants on the ten themes. These themes encompass diverse areas such as technology, sustainability, women empowerment, manufacturing, and agriculture.

In a unique setting, the Prime Minister will join the young leaders for lunch, providing them an opportunity to share their ideas, experiences, and aspirations directly with him. This personal interaction will bridge the gap between governance and youth aspirations, fostering a deeper sense of ownership and responsibility among the participants. During the dialogue, the young leaders will engage in competitions, activities, and cultural and thematic presentations. It will also include deliberations on the themes led by mentors and domain experts. It will also witness cultural performances showcasing India’s artistic heritage while symbolizing its modern advancements.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor