Swami Vivekananda was a beacon of moral values: Odisha CM

Bhubaneswar, Jan 12 Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday described Swami Vivekananda as the foundation of nation-building and a beacon of moral values.

While speaking during a programme held on the occasion of Swami Vivekananda’s birth anniversary and National Youth Day at Utkal University here, Majhi said, “Swami Vivekananda is an endless source of inspiration for India’s young generation. Vivekananda had unwavering faith in the youth and always believed that it was the younger generation that could transform the destiny of India.”

Referring to Swamiji’s teachings, he said that education is not merely the acquisition of theoretical knowledge or bookish learning. According to Swami Vivekananda, the essence of education lies in discipline, devotion, self-restraint, and self-confidence.

The Chief Minister also highlighted Swami Vivekananda’s emphasis on harmonising Western science with Vedanta philosophy.

Meanwhile, to mark the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram, lakhs of students across various educational institutions in the state sang the national song in unison on the occasion of National Youth Day and the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda on Monday.

According to an official press statement, more than 16,000 educational institutions, including schools, colleges, and universities, participated in the programme, with over 21 lakh students lending their voices in unison to pay tribute to the nation.

The collective singing was held simultaneously at 11 am in both government and private institutions across the state.

The statewide programme was jointly organised by the Odia Language, Literature and Culture Department, the Higher Education Department, the School and Mass Education Department, and the Sports and Youth Services Department.

Lakhs of students, teachers, and staff members came together to participate in the mass singing, creating a powerful atmosphere of patriotism and unity.

Expressing happiness over the successful conduct of the programme, Higher Education, Sports and Youth Services, and Odia Language, Literature and Culture Minister Suryabanshi Suraj described the event as a “historic moment.”

He said the collective rendition of the national song by the youth reflects the state’s deep sense of dedication and commitment to the nation.

The Minister also congratulated all participating institutions, students, teachers, and staff members for making the Vande Mataram mass singing programme a grand success.

