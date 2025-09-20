Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyan benefits over 42,000 women in Gujarat's Dahod

Dahod (Gujarat), Sep 20 Under the Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyan, more than 42,000 women in Gujarat's Dahod district have already benefited, with the numbers expected to rise further in the coming days.

The campaign, launched on September 17 to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday and will go on till October 2, focuses on improving the health and nutrition of women and children across India.

As part of the initiative, over 1 lakh health camps are being conducted at Ayushman Arogya Mandirs and Community Health Centres nationwide.

In Dahod alone, 7,755 health camps are being organised across District Hospitals, Sub-District Hospitals, Community Health Centres, Primary Health Centres, Urban Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, and Sub-Centre Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, where women are receiving free diagnosis and treatment.

Speaking to IANS, Assistant District Health Officer (ADHO) Girwar Baria said, "On the occasion of PM Modi's birthday, the Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyan was launched, which is running across the country, and a part of it has been started in our Dahod district."

"If the women of our homes are healthy, the entire family will be healthy and happy. These camps will benefit the women, and they will get free check-ups during this," he added.

Alongside, the Nikshay Mitra Registration Campaign is also being implemented, encouraging individuals, institutions, and organisations to adopt TB patients and contribute to the nationwide movement for a TB-free India.

Private hospitals, PMJAY specialists, and clinics are also participating in women's health camps during this campaign.

Dr Bhumika Thakkar from Zydus Hospital told IANS, "Our camp has been started from PM Modi's birthday until October 2 under the Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyan, where we conduct free check-ups for the women who visit our camp in Zydus Hospital."

A beneficiary expressed gratitude for the initiative, saying, "Under this ongoing camp, I have brought my mother here for a check-up. We have been called again after two days for further treatment."

The campaign coincides with the Ministry of Women and Child Development's annual 'Poshan Maah' observed in September, amplifying its impact by jointly focusing on maternal, adolescent, and child nutrition.

The Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyan embodies the vision of a healthy and empowered India, integrating screening, nutrition awareness, and community participation to build a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

It promotes preventive and promotive healthcare services, nutrition awareness, and healthy lifestyles while expanding access to screenings at the community level.

It also addresses specific health challenges such as anaemia, tuberculosis, sickle cell disease, non-communicable diseases, and various cancers.

With a primary focus on women and children, the initiative ensures antenatal care, immunisation, menstrual hygiene, and adolescent health. The campaign also mobilises ASHA and Anganwadi workers, self-help groups, youth volunteers, and private healthcare providers.

Digital technology is being integrated into the programme to strengthen awareness campaigns and healthcare delivery, making the initiative a comprehensive step towards advancing women's and children's healthcare in India.

