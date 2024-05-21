Swati Maliwal Assault Case: Arvind Kejriwal Aide Bibhav Kumar Being Taken to Mumbai for Retrieval of Phone Data

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar, arrested for allegedly assaulting AAP MP Swati Maliwal, is being taken to Mumbai for the retrieval of data from his formatted iPhone on Tuesday, May 21.

Kumar is under a five-day judicial custody in connection with the alleged assault on AAP MP Maliwal at the Delhi Chief Minister's residence.

Visuals From Delhi Airport:

#WATCH | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar being taken to Mumbai from Delhi airport by Delhi Police for investigation in connection with the AAP MP Swati Maliwal assault case.



Police said Kumar had formatted his phone before transferring the data to some person, or device in Mumbai. His mobile phone was seized following his arrest but it was found to have been formatted, they said.