Swati Maliwal Assault Case: Bibhav Kumar’s Judicial Custody Extended by One Day

Swati Maliwal Assault Case: A court in New Delhi extended the judicial custody of Bibhav Kumar, an aide to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, by one day on Friday. Kumar is accused of assaulting AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal at the chief minister's official residence on May 13.

Kumar, who was arrested on May 18, appeared via video conferencing before the duty metropolitan magistrate after his 14-day judicial custody expired. The magistrate extended Kumar's custody after noting the absence of the investigating officer (IO). Initially, Kumar was granted five days of police custody on May 18, as his anticipatory bail plea had become invalid following his arrest. Subsequently, on May 24, he was placed in four days' judicial custody and later remanded in police custody for three days.

An FIR was filed against Kumar on May 16 under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including criminal intimidation, assault or criminal force on a woman with the intent to disrobe and attempt to commit culpable homicide.

