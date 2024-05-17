Swati Maliwal Assault Case: BJP Sent AAP MP to Arvind Kejriwal's House, Says Delhi Minister Atishi (Watch Video)

Delhi Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi said that the BJP sent AAP MP Swati Maliwal to Arvind Kejriwal's house on the morning of May 13. During the press conference, Atishi alleged that the BJP had hatched a conspiracy to mingle the image of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as he got interim bail in the case related to the prevention of money laundering, which is alleged to be linked to the Delhi excise policy scam.

Atishi on Swati Maliwal Assault Case

स्वाति मालीवाल के मुद्दे पर AAP वरिष्ठ नेता और मंत्री @AtishiAAP की Important Press Conference | LIVE https://t.co/Oj9CpW7O1Z — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) May 17, 2024

"Ever since Arvind Kejriwal has got bail, the BJP is rattled. Due to this, the BJP hatched a conspiracy, under which Swati Maliwal was sent to Arvind Kejriwal's house on the morning of 13th May," said Atishi during her press brief to media on Swati Maliwal assault case.

Also Read | 'Tumhari Naukri Khaungi': Video of Swati Maliwal's Heated Argument With Arvind Kejriwal's Security Goes Viral.

Atishi strongly refuting allegations of assault on party leader Maliwal by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar. Delhi Minister said the MP reached the CM's residence without appointment and "her intention was to level allegations against Arvind Kejriwal". "Swati Maliwal insisted on meeting Arvind Kejriwal, his aide Bibhav Kumar told her CM is busy; she shouted, tried to barge in," said Atishi.

"Swati Maliwal was the face and pawn of this conspiracy. They intended to accuse the CM but the CM was not there at that time so he was saved. After that, Swati Maliwal accused Bibhav Kumar," said Aitishi.

"In her complaint to the police, Maliwal said she was assaulted. The video which has come out today shows her sitting comfortably in the drawing room (of the CM house) and threatening the police officials. She was also seen threatening Bibhav Kumar in the video. Neither her clothes were torn nor any injury on her head can be seen in the video," she added.

On an earlier statement made by AAP leader Sanjay Singh wherein he had promised that action would be taken against any persons found guilty of assaulting Maliwal, Atishi said that Singh had made the remark on the basis of one-sided information.

Atishi further said that Bibhav Kumar has given a complaint to the police against Swati Maliwal.