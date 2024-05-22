Swati Maliwal assault case: CM Kejriwal’s ex-PS Bibhav Kumar taken to three locations in Mumbai

New Delhi, May 22 Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s former personal secretary (PS) Bibhav Kumar, who is accused of assaulting AAP Rajya Sabha member and former DCW chief Swati Maliwal, was taken to three locations in Mumbai, said police sources privy to the probe.

“Kumar had formatted his phone in one of the locations, which was revealed after technical investigation,” said the source.

According to police, Kumar had formatted his phone on May 17, citing a malfunction.

Sources suspect that Kumar before formatting his phone had transferred data to another person's device.

Kumar was taken to Mumbai on Tuesday and was brought back on Wednesday.

On May 18, CM Kejriwal's close aide Bibhav Kumar was arrested in connection with the assault on Maliwal and produced late at night before a local court which sent him to a five-day police custody.

Kumar was also taken to CM's residence on Monday where the crime scene was recreated.

Delhi Police registered a case against Kumar after he allegedly assaulted Swati Maliwal at the Chief Minister's residence on May 13.

The FIR includes charges under sections 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 341 (wrongful restraint), 354(B) (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 509 (word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code at the Civil Lines police station.

