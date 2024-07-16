Swati Maliwal Assault Case: Delhi Police Likely To File Chargesheet Today

Delhi Police are set to file a charge sheet in the case involving the alleged assault on AAP MP Swati Maliwal, reportedly by Bibhav Kumar, an aide to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. According to official sources, the police have nearly completed their investigation and are prepared to submit the charge sheet against Kumar at Tis Hazari court on Tuesday.

According to them, police have prepared an over 1,000-page charge sheet with the security staff, who were deployed at the residence of Arvind Kejriwal, when the alleged incident took place, as witnesses.

Police have retrieved the DVR from Kejriwal's residence and confiscated multiple devices, including two mobile phones belonging to Kumar. Kumar was reportedly taken to Mumbai twice while in police custody to retrieve data allegedly deleted from his phones. Maliwal has accused Kumar of assaulting her during a visit to the CM's residence on May 13.

On Maliwal's complaint, police had booked Kumar under sections 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 341 (wrongful restraint), 345B (assault or use of criminal force against a woman with the intent to disrobe her), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 509 (insult caused to the modesty of a woman by the use of any words, gestures, or object intending to the do the same) at the Civil Lines Police Station.

