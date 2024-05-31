Swati Maliwal case: Delhi court sends Kejriwal aide Bibhav Kumar to 14 days judicial custody

New Delhi, May 31 A Delhi court on Friday sent Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar to 14-day judicial custody in the Swati Maliwal assault case.

Bibhav Kumar was arrested on May 18 in connection with the assault on Maliwal, an Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha member and former Chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women, on May 13.

The Delhi Police had moved an application seeking Bibhav Kumar be sent to judicial custody. While his counsel opposed the plea, the prosecution said that Kumar might interfere with the current investigation.

In a related development, the Delhi High Court on Friday reserved its order on the maintainability of Kumar’s plea challenging his arrest in the case. On Monday, the Tis Hazari Court had dismissed Kumar's bail plea.

During the hearing, Maliwal broke down in the courtroom, alleging character assassination and citing life threats being made to her. Delhi Police had opposed the claim of Kumar’s counsel that Maliwal went to the CM’s residence with the intent to malign his aide, and alleged a three-day delay in filing an FIR. He had further argued that Kumar was not present at the CM’s residence and that Maliwal had no appointment.

