Swati Maliwal flags influencer who hit biker while overspeeding with Haryana DGP

New Delhi, Aug 30 After a video of a social media influencer driving recklessly on a busy Haryana road and hitting a biker without showing any remorse went viral, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal on Friday wrote to Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Kapur seeking his urgent intervention in the matter.

The viral video shows the man, identified as Rajat Dalal, driving recklessly at around 140 kmph on a busy road before ramming a motorcycle.

"Wo gir gaya, koi baat nahi. Roz ka yahi kaam hai ma'am (No big deal if he fell down. This is a daily thing, ma'am)," he could be heard saying in the video filmed by someone sitting on the rear seat of the car.

"I am writing to you to draw your urgent attention to the repeated reckless and criminal behaviour of a social media influencer named Rajat Dalal, who is increasingly becoming a threat to public safety and order. Recently, a video has gone viral on social media wherein it appears that Mr Dalal is driving a car at a dangerously high speed of 140 kmph," Maliwal wrote in his letter to Haryana DGP.

She added that in the video, it is shown that he recklessly hits a bike rider moves on without showing any remorse.

"Such brazen and criminal behaviour is not only illegal, but poses a severe risk to the lives of innocent people on the road. Moreover, this incident is apparently not an isolated one. He has a troubling history of misconduct, and was allegedly arrested in Gujarat recently for abducting, torturing and urinating on a young boy!

"Allowing him to continue with his reckless and harmful behaviour unchecked would not only set a dangerous precedent but also undermine public trust in law enforcement. I earnestly request you to investigate these incidents thoroughly and take all necessary legal actions against him to ensure that justice is served. I look forward to an urgent action on this matter," Maliwal wrote.

The video was shared by an activist named Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj on X, who wrote: "Habitual Offender #RajatDalalPsycho hits a biker while driving at a speed of 143 kmph on a busy inner city highway."

Responding to the viral video, the Faridabad Deputy Commissioner said in a post on X that strict action will be taken against the culprit.

"This video has come to the notice of the district administration and Faridabad Police. Although no complaint has been lodged in this matter, the police administration has taken cognisance of this incident on its own and started action. The investigation is going on. Strict action will be taken against the culprit," the post said.

