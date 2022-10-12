Swati Maliwal gets rape threat for writing against Sajid Khan

New Delhi, Oct 12 Delhi Commission for Women, Swati Maliwal, has lodged a complaint with the Delhi Police stating that she has been receiving rape threat on her social media accounts after she raised the demand to exit Sajid Khan from 'Bigg Boss' show.

She wrote that she got the threat on her Instagram account. Two users with ID names Rahul and Hrithik Sheldekar threatened her. She has shared the screen shot of the threat messages.

Police said that they were looking into the matter.

Maliwal had earlier written to Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur raising concerns over the entry of filmmaker and '#MeToo' accused Sajid Khan into 'Bigg Boss 16' and sought his removal from the reality show hosted by Salman Khan.

Sajid Khan was accused of sexual misconduct by several women during the #MeToo movement in 2018.

Maliwal tweeted on Monday: "Ten women had accused Sajid Khan of sexual harassment during the #MeToo movement. All these complaints show the disgusting mindset of Sajid. Now, such a man has been given a place in Bigg Boss, which is completely wrong. I have written to @ianuragthakur to have Sajid Khan removed from this show."

Earlier, actress Mandana Karimi, who had levelled charges against Sajid during the #MeToo movement, said in an interview that she was not interested in working in Bollywood any longer because Sajid had been given a place on the show.

Apart from her, singer Sona Mohapatra also questioned the makers of the show about Sajid's entry. Urfi Javed slammed Shehnaaz Gill and Kashmera Shah for supporting Sajid's controversial entry into the show.

