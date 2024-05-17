Swati Maliwal Harassment Case: Delhi Police Likely To Visit CM Arvind Kejriwal's House

Delhi Police is expected to visit Arvind Kejriwal's residence on Friday morning to take statements from the Chief Minister, police officers, and staff who were present during the alleged assault on AAP MP Swati Maliwal. This follows the filing of an FIR based on Maliwal's complaint regarding the incident on May 13, which occurred while Kejriwal was at home.

The Delhi Police has formed multiple teams to locate and apprehend Bibhav Kumar, the CM's Personal Assistant, who has also been summoned by the National Commission for Women on Friday. Despite visiting Kumar's residence on Thursday night, the police left as he was not there.

Earlier, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal refused to comment on the incident at a joint press conference where Akhilesh Yadav said there are "more important things" to discuss. When Kejriwal was asked a question over the controversy, Akhilesh Yadav took the microphone, and said, "There are more important things than that".

Sanjay Singh then took the microphone and said the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi should answer for atrocities against women during the party rule.The BJP lambasted Kejriwal for maintaining silence on the alleged assault on his party MP, alleging the Delhi chief minister is behaving more like a "goon".