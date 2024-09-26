Swati Maliwal slams Kejriwal for praising aide Bibhav Kumar, says it is support for 'goons’

New Delhi, Sep 26 Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal on Thursday sharply criticised Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal for calling his aide Bibhav Kumar a prominent party leader.

Maliwal took to social media to express her outrage accusing former Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal of defending and promoting individuals involved in questionable activities

Without mincing words, Maliwal accused Kejriwal of crossing all boundaries of "shamelessness." “The goon who attacked me in your presence at your residence was sent to jail. While he was in jail, you hired the country's most expensive army of lawyers to save him,” she wrote on X on Thursday.

Maliwal further criticised Kejriwal for allegedly using his position to protect people who follow him without question.

She suggested that the former Chief Minister surrounds himself with sycophants. “If these statements of yours do not boost the spirits of goons like Bibhav, then what else will? Not every person who is a partner in all your wrongdoings is a great leader. You have a hobby of keeping people who say “Wah Sir, Wah Sir” around you, that is why the world has started looking blurry to you,” she said.

In a pointed remark, Maliwal also questioned Kejriwal's constant comparisons to Lord Ram, often referred to as "Maryada Purushottam Ram," symbolising righteousness and virtue.

“So much arrogance is not good. If someone cannot take a stand for his party's woman MP, how will he take a stand for the women of Delhi?” she asked.

With her post, Maliwal also attached a video clip of Kejriwal in which he is criticising the BJP for putting prominent AAP leaders in jail in fake cases.

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court granted bail to Bibhav Kumar in the Swati Maliwal assault case.

Swati Maliwal had claimed that Bibhav Kumar assaulted her when she visited Arvind Kejriwal’s residence on May 13 to meet him.

On her complaint, the police filed a case and arrested Bibhav Kumar.

