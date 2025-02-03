Swati Maliwal slams Kejriwal over Yamuna’s deteriorating condition

New Delhi, Feb 3 Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal on Monday lashed out at former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and blamed him for the worsening condition of the Yamuna river and also questioned his reluctance to engage with women.

Her comments came after she and a group of women from Purvanchal were detained by Delhi Police while attempting to present water from the Yamuna to Kejriwal.

Talking to IANS, Maliwal accused Kejriwal of being “afraid of women,” stating, “Thousands of women from Purvanchal came to meet him at his house, but he hid inside. He should have come out and faced us, especially when we brought the polluted water from Yamuna. He should have taken a dip in it or even drunk it if he truly cared. Instead, he got us detained by the police.”

She further criticised Kejriwal’s failure to respond to the pressing concerns of the women, saying, “The women were crying out, asking when clean water would come to their homes and when Chhath Puja could be held at Yamuna Ghat. Kejriwal had no answers. If he continues betraying the women of Purvanchal, Chhathi Maiya’s curse will be upon him.”

Maliwal also slammed Kejriwal for his unfulfilled promises regarding the cleaning of the Yamuna river, recalling his earlier vows.

“Kejriwal promised that he would take the first dip in the Yamuna once it was clean. He even said that if the river wasn’t cleaned by 2025, he wouldn’t ask for votes. But now, his tone has changed. He’s saying that cleaning the Yamuna won’t win votes. Yamuna is our mother, and Kejriwal must focus on serving her, not on political gains. He should stop being a ‘liquor broker’ and start acting like the son of Yamuna.”

As the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections near, Maliwal called on Kejriwal to improve himself, warning that if he didn’t, the public would ensure his downfall.

The election campaign ended on February 3, with voting is set for February 5.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor