Swati Maliwal Throws Polluted Water Outside Delhi CM Atishi’s Residence (Watch Video)

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal threw alleged polluted drinking water outside the Delhi Chief Minister Atishi's residence on Saturday, November 2. Maliwal claimed that this black water is being supplied to the people of the National Capital.

Swati Maliwal said that she collected polluted water from Sagarpur and Dwarka after the residents of the area called her. "The people of Sagarpur and Dwarka had called me, and the situation there is very bad. I went to a house, and black water was being supplied there," she added.

Swati Maliwal Throw Black Polluted Water Outside Delhi CM's Residence

#WATCH | AAP MP Swati Maliwal arrives at Delhi CM Atishi's residence with a bottle filled with polluted water and throws it outside the CM's residence. She is claiming that this water is being supplied to the people of Delhi pic.twitter.com/ERJpqowuZX — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2024

"I filled that black water in a bottle and I brought that water here, at the Chief Minister's residence," Maliwal said, claiming that the situation in Delhi has been the same since 2015 and the government promised to fix the situation year after year. "Since 2015 we have been hearing that next year everything will be fine... That black water which I have brought - they have no shame, will Delhi drink this? I warned the Chief Minister - this was just a sample. If within fifteen days she does not fix the water supply of the entire Delhi, I will bring a whole tanker full of such water. I am leaving this water for her," she accused the Delhi government of black water.

Taking snatching attack on new Delhi CM Atishi, Maliwal said. "She can bathe with this water, drink this water or purify her sins... Chhath Puja is coming. Today was Govardhan Puja, yesterday was Diwali and this is the condition of Delhi... Who can drink this water and live? Who can stay alive after drinking this water? The Chief Minister is also the Water Minister. Is her job just to make fun by holding ten press conferences every day?"