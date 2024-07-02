Swati Maliwal Writes to Arvind Kejriwal, Accuses Delhi Government of Dismantling DCW

The conflict between former Delhi Women's Commission chairperson and AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal and the AAP government is escalating. Recently, Maliwal accused CM Arvind Kejriwal's PA Vibhav Kumar of assault. Now, she has once again criticized the AAP government. Maliwal has written a letter to CM Kejriwal addressing various issues, including the non-appointment of a new chairperson for the Delhi Women's Commission (DCW) and budget reductions.

In the letter, Swati Maliwal accused the Delhi government of dismantling the Delhi Women's Commission. She wrote, "Ever since I resigned from the post of Delhi Women's Commission Chairperson, the ministers and officers of the Delhi government have opened a front against the commission. No one has been paid a salary for the last six months, and the budget has been reduced by 28.5 percent."

"The 181 helpline has been withdrawn, and no efforts have been made to fill the positions of Chairperson and two members. The post of Dalit member has been vacant for 1.5 years. As soon as I left, every possible effort is being made to weaken the Women's Commission. Why is the Delhi government targeting women?" Swati Maliwal has sought a reply to her letter from CM Kejriwal.