Swetcha Votarkar, Noted Telugu Journalist Found Dead in Hyderabad Home; Suicide Suspected

Swetcha Votarkar, a prominent Telugu television news presenter and writer, was found dead at her residence in Chikkadpally, Hyderabad, on Friday. She was 35 years old.

The incident came to light when Swetcha’s young daughter returned home from school in the evening and found the bedroom door locked. Despite repeated knocks, there was no response. Alarmed, she informed neighbours, who then alerted the authorities.

According to a report by Telangana Today, preliminary police investigations suggest it may be a case of suicide. Swetcha had been living in the penthouse of a residential apartment along with her elderly mother and school-going daughter.

Swetcha was known for her fearless journalism and strong advocacy for Telangana-related issues. Her sudden demise has sent shockwaves through the media community and among her admirers.

BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) expressed his grief on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), stating:

“Deeply saddened to hear about the unfortunate demise of Swetcha Votarkar, a fierce journalist, writer and a dedicated Telanganite. I am at a loss for words. My heartfelt condolences to her family, especially her daughter & her mother. And I hope they find the strength to deal with this horrific loss. Telangana has lost a very bright mind. To everyone reading this - if you ever feel that life is tough, please don’t hesitate to reach out to a professional. Life is meant to be lived and there is always support available.”

Swetcha’s death raises fresh concerns about mental health and emotional well-being, especially in high-pressure professions like journalism. The police investigation is ongoing.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525