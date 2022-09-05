Swing crashes down from 50 feet in Mohali fair, nearly 50 people injured, locals allege mismanagement

A swing broke mid-air in Punjab's Mohali during a fair on Sunday and crashed down from a height of 50 feet with nearly 50 people on board.

The injured persons which included children and women were shifted to the hospital soon after the incident.

According to an official, the organisers of the fair had permission to organise the event till September 4, however, a board notifying the extension of the deadline of the fair was put up at the spot which mentioned September 11 as the deadline.

"What we have come to know so far is that they had the permission to organise the show. However, no one would be spared if there is mistake committed on their part. Strict action will be taken according to the law. We have admitted all the injured persons to the civil hospital," said DSP Harsimran Singh Bal.

Civil doctor Dr Subhash said that as many as five persons were admitted and "were not in serious condition".

However, the locals who were present on the spot during the incident claimed that no safety measures were taken in the conduct of the fair.

"Their private bouncers came nearly 20 minutes late. There was a lady who was their head. She said that nobody is dead. Who will take responsibility for the incident? How is this business running without the availability of any medical aid? The public is being stopped by the police. Nearly 50 persons would be injured. There were no safety measures taken. No big official reached the spot," the person present on the spot alleged.

Another person present at the spot alleged that the management "suppressed the public".

"Two children fainted after the incident. A lady (from the management team) said that there has not been any loss of life," said another person present at the spot.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

