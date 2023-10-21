Swiss woman murdered in west Delhi, accused arrested

New Delhi Oct 21 Delhi Police have arrested a man, in connection with the murder of a Swiss woman, whose body, with hands and legs tied, was found near a school in west Delhi on Friday morning, an officer said on Saturday.

According to police, on Friday a police control room call was received at Tilak Marg police station regarding a dead body lying near MCD school wall in the area.

Upon reaching the spot, it was found that it was a female dead body. "From the initial circumstances, it appeared to be a case of murder, hence the Forensic and Crime teams were called on the spot," said a senior police officer.

"The doctors from DDU Hospital were also called on the spot, to help us understand the circumstances of death," said the officer privy to the investigation, adding that it was later found that the woman was murdered.

“We have been able to apprehend the accused Gurpreet, based on technical and manual intelligence,” said the Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Vichitra Veer.

“He is being questioned regarding the identity of the deceased and to find out the circumstances linked with the crime,” said the DCP.

The woman was identified as Lena Berger, with whom the accused had crossed paths in Switzerland.

Sources said that they developed a close friendship, and Gurpreet frequently travelled to Switzerland to spend time with her.

Growing suspicious of her potentially being involved with another man, Gurpreet devised a sinister scheme to eliminate her. Lena arrived in India on October 11, and tragically, after five days, Gurpreet ended her life after restraining her hands and legs, as per the sources.

“Initially, he concealed the woman's lifeless body inside a car registered in Berger's name. However, as an unpleasant odour began emanating from the vehicle, he disposed of her body on the roadside and hastily absconded from the scene,” said the sources.

Police have also seized the car.

