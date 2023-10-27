Swiss woman’s murder: Police waiting for accused's father to return from Paris to corroborate statements

New Delhi, Oct 27 The interrogators are waiting for Gurpeet Singh's father to return to India from Paris to corroborate the statements given by the accused, a Delhi Police source said on Friday.

Gurpreet (33) is accused of killing a Swiss woman named Nina Berger, whose body with limbs and legs bound with chains was found near a school in West Delhi on October 20.

As per sources, during interrogation, Singh claimed that he was in touch with foreigner women due to his father's gemstone and astrology business.

According to the police, Singh claimed to possess expertise in "black magic, astrology, and mind powers".

Singh told the interrogators that he utilised these abilities to establish connection with Berger and persuade her to come to India. He frequently discussed his father's business, the art of healing through gemstones, and astrology techniques.

Upon inspecting his phone, the police also discovered that he engaged in conversation with other foreigners, offering his purported "healing" services.

During investigation, the police recovered various documents, including Begrer’s passport and visa, from Singh's possession.

Further, a laptop, mobile phone, and other documents, which are suspected to be of Nina’s, were also recovered from Singh's possession, which have been sent for forensic test.

Meanwhile, the police are reviewing CCTV footage and interviewing hotel staff at two establishments in West Delhi, where Berger stayed from October 11 to October 17.

As per Singh's interrogation, he had met Nina in 2021 during his visit to Switzerland, and their friendship had developed into a close bond. Singh frequently travelled to Switzerland to be near Berger. Over time, he expressed his desire to marry her, but she rejected his proposal.

Berger came to Delhi from Zurich on October 11 and was staying in a hotel. However, as the interrogation of Singh continued, it became evident that he was attempting to mislead the police.

According to sources, the examination of the mobile phone of the accused revealed that he was in touch with at least a dozen women who were also foreigners, an evidence that possibly links the case to the police's human trafficking theory.

The police also seized over Rs 2 crore in cash from Singh's residence in Janakpuri.

Further, investigation revealed substantial financial transactions through Singh's bank account, leading the investigators to notify the Income Tax authorities. These high-value transactions and the unaccounted cash have raised suspicions that the case might be related to human trafficking.

Moreover, the cuts and some burn marks on the victim's body also indicate that she was probably tortured before being killed.

The locks and chains, with which the woman was found tied, were bought just two days ago by the accused from a market in West Delhi.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor