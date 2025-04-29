Switch off lights on April 30 for 15 min: AIMPLB calls for fresh stir against Waqf Act

New Delhi, April 29 After a brief suspension of pan-India agitation against the Waqf Act, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Tuesday made a fresh call to the Muslim community to join the protest against the ‘discriminatory and unconstitutional’ legislation.

The AIMPLB has appealed to the people to switch off the lights of their homes, offices, and businesses on April 30 from 9:00 p.m. to 9:15 p.m., to protest against the recent amendments brought into the Waqf legislation.

“The amended Waqf Act is controversial, discriminatory and in conflict with the Constitution,” it said in a statement.

“We appeal to all fellow citizens, especially Muslims, minority communities, marginalised and underprivileged sections, civil society movements and all justice-loving people to unite against this governmental injustice and oppression and to show solidarity by switching off the lights of their homes, shops, offices and business centres for just 15 minutes at 9:00 p.m. on April 30,” the AIMPLB said in an official statement.

Dr SQR Ilyas, spokesperson of the Muslim Personal Law Board and national convener of the Waqf Protection Campaign, said that though the programme is symbolic in appearance, it will serve as a powerful expression of protest.

The Muslim body has planned district-level protests, demonstrations and human chain programmes on April 30 to register its protest.

As part of this campaign, various programmes are being organised across the country. Large public meetings are being organised in various cities, while roundtable meetings with fellow citizens and civil society are also being organised.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has also urged people to switch off lights at their homes to embolden the demonstration against Waqf legislation.

The AIMIM MP from Hyderabad said that the Act violates the Constitution of India, particularly the fundamental rights, and interferes with the functioning of Waqf Boards.

In an earlier public address, Owaisi vowed to continue protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act until it is withdrawn.

