Swords were waved in Jodhpur, we would have taught lesson with bulldozer: Yogi in Raj

Jaipur, Nov 22 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who was in Jodhpur on Wednesday to campaign for the BJP in poll-bound Rajasthan, touched upon the riots that rocked Jodhpur two years ago and said that had it happened in UP, the rioters would have been taught a lesson with bulldozers.

“Two years ago in Jodhpur, swords were being waved in the streets and rioters were creating havoc. If these rioters had been in UP, they would have been taught a lesson with bulldozers. The government was silent then. How long will this anarchy last,” Yogi Adityanath questioned.

He went on to say that the Rajasthan Government could not provide security, respect to women and it could not work for the welfare of the poor or provide a development plan.

He added that it cannot respect faith and banned the Ram Navami procession.

“Here in Jodhpur, a year ago, a seer was murdered by miscreants. The government did not hold any hearing. Similar incidents were seen in Bharatpur, Alwar and every district. This is a government of curfew and riots. Mafia and anarchy are flourishing here,” he said.

Adityanath added, “The Congress government does appeasement politics. It talks about the interests of only one community. If the Congress does this, where will the poor, tribals, backward classes, farmers and the youth go?

“The BJP has given reservation in politics to half the population. Triple talaq has been banned. Welfare schemes have been implemented effectively.”

He added, “Only the BJP government can respect your faith. The Congress used to say that Ram temple cannot be built. We built the temple. On January 22, 2024, Ram Lalla will be installed in his temple by Modi. If you want to come to Ayodhya, Gajendra Singh will make arrangements for your arrival. Make all three BJP candidates victorious and all the devotees come to Ayodhya.”

Adityanath gave a 20 minute speech in Sardarpura and was joined by Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

Adityanath reached Jodhpur airport by a special plane and headed straight to the meeting place.

Sardarpura is considered the hot seat of Rajasthan as BJP candidate Professor Mahendra Singh Rathore is in the fray against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Given that Sardarpura is Gehlot’s turf, the BJP is putting all its might behind Mahendra Singh Rathore.

Rajya Sabha MP Rajendra Gehlot, Rameshwar Dadhich, close aide of Rajasthan CM who joined the BJP, and Mayor South Vanita Seth were present on the stage.

The BJP’s Rameshwar Dadhich said, “The Congress is cheating the workers. Rajendra Gehlot, Vanita Seth and I always used to campaign for Gehlot in Sardarpura, today all three are BJP candidates.”

Mahendra Rathod said, “A fee of Rs 10 is charged for the darshan of Bhairuji in Mandore and crores of rupees are given for the Dargah of Tanha Peer. The Congress does appeasement.”

