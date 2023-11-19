'Symbol of bravery of Indian women power', PM Modi pays tribute to Rani Lakshmibai

New Delhi, Nov 19 Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday paid tributes to Rani Lakshmibai on her birth anniversary.

PM Modi in a post on X said, "My heartfelt tribute to Rani Lakshmibai, the symbol of the bravery of Indian women power, on her birth anniversary. The story of her courage, struggle and sacrifice against the atrocities of foreign rule will continue to inspire every generation of the country."

Congress leader Kharge also paid tribute to Rani Lakshmibai on her birth anniversary and said, "'We will fight so that our future generations can celebrate their freedom -- Rani Lakshmibai Ji'."

"On the birth anniversary of the great warrior Queen Lakshmibai of Jhansi, a symbol of unparalleled courage, bravery and unprecedented bravery, who raised the flag against British rule in the first Indian freedom struggle in 1857, we pay our deepest respects to her," Kharge added.

Rani Lakshmibai, popularly known as Queen of Jhansi, played an important role during India's first war of Independence.

She was born into a Maratha Brahman family and was named Manikarnika. She was nicknamed Manu from Manikarnika.

Rani Lakshmibai was one of the leading figures of the Rebellion of 1857 which began on May 10, 1857. For the entire nation, she became an icon for the Freedom Struggle against the British.

November 19, the birth anniversary of Rani Lakshmibai, is celebrated as the Martyr's Day in Jhansi to honour the lives lost in the Rebellion of 1857.

She died on June 17, 1958, martyring her life for India's freedom.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor