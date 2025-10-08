Symbol of social justice: PM Modi on Ram Vilas Paswan's death anniversary

New Delhi, Oct 8 Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to former Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on his death anniversary on Wednesday and recalled his contributions to public service and nation-building.

Ram Vilas Paswan, born on July 5, 1946, in Bihar's Khagaria, was president of the Lok Janshakti Party and served as member of both Houses, nine-time in Lok Sabha and two-time in Rajya Sabha.

He served as the Cabinet Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution in the first two terms of the Modi government.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "My heartfelt tribute to Ram Vilas Paswan ji, the popular leader of Bihar and former Union Minister, who is a symbol of social justice and dedicated to public service, on his death anniversary. He always worked for the welfare of the deprived and exploited communities of society. Along with politics, his contribution to nation-building will always be remembered."

Union Minister Chirag Paswan, son of Ram Vilas Paswan, expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister, stating, "Respected Prime Minister Ji, heartfelt thanks to you for paying tribute to Papa with your beautiful words."

Earlier in the day, Chirag also took to X and paid homage to his father.

"Papa, you always used to say: Jurm karo mat, jurm saho mat; jeena hai to marna seekho, kadam kadam par ladna seekho (loosely translated as 'Do not commit a crime, do not endure a crime. If you want to live, learn to die, Learn to fight at every step.')" Chirag Paswan said.

In another post, Chirag said, "Papa, on your death anniversary, I bow to you. I assure you that I am fully committed to realising the path you showed and your vision 'Bihar First, Bihari First'."

"The dream you had of the overall and all-round development of Bihar, it is time to bring it to fruition. Fulfilling the responsibility you entrusted to my shoulders is the purpose and duty of my life," he added.

Referring to the Bihar Assembly elections as a "grand festival of democracy", he said, "The upcoming elections are an opportunity to fulfil your resolve -- an opportunity to give Bihar a new direction, to realise the dreams of every Bihari."

Chirag also stated that he is "determined to carry forward the caravan of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ramvilas)".

"It is the dream of every worker and office-bearer of the party that your dreams can be fulfilled in the upcoming elections. Papa, your inspiration - blessings and ideals will always remain my guiding light," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor