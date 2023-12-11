Symposium in AMU marks Human Rights Day

Aligarh (UP), Dec 11 The Department of Political Science at Aligarh Muslim University here organised a symposium on the theme "75 years of UDHR" to commemorate International Human Rights Day.

The event brought together eminent scholars, professors, and students to reflect on the significance of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) in the contemporary world.

Prof. Iqbalur Rahman, Chairman of the Department of Political Science, while inaugurating the symposium emphasised the pivotal role of UDHR in the global promotion of human rights.

He stressed that observing International Human Rights Day serves as a reminder of both rights and duties in society.

Perwez Alam, Assistant Professor in the Department, discussed the achievements and challenges associated with human rights within the framework of UDHR.

He highlighted the contemporary challenge of striking a balance between universalism and cultural relativism.

Prof. Ayesha Munira, the guest of honour, engaged the audience on the significance of human rights in daily life, presenting a literary perspective on the human rights discourse.

She delved into the challenges faced in the era of post-truth.

The symposium featured valuable insights from Prof. Mohibul Haque, who stressed the importance of daily advocacy for human rights, and Prof. Md. Aftab Alam, who emphasized the role of states in implementing human rights while pointing out the weaknesses of international law.

