Synchronized survey of Nilgiris Tahr in Kerala, TN to begin soon

Chennai, Oct 8 The Nilgiri Tahr Project which will be inaugurated by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on October 12 will soon commence a synchronized survey of the Nilgiris Tahr in Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

The synchronized survey, according to sources, would be bi-annual.

Sources in Tamil Nadu forest department told IANS that the survey would be conducted using drones and also camera traps in the Western ghats area spread between Tamil Nadu and Kerala as most of the areas where the animals inhabit are inaccessible.

It is to be noted that the data available have given inputs that Nilgiris Tahr has become locally extinct in around 14 per cent of its Shola habitat in the past few decades.

The animals, according to senior officials of the Tamil Nadu forest department, are located in Western Ghats between the Nilgiri Hills in the North and Ashambu hills in the South.

According to officials, at present there is an estimated number of 3,122 Nilgiris Tahr in the forest areas spread across Nilgiri hills and Asambu hills.

Recently certain photographs taken by amateur photographers as well as photos of Nilgiris Tahr that were procured from camera traps have found some of the animals having tumours. Once the Nilgiri Tahr Project is inaugurated, a detailed study on the reason for the tumours would be conducted. Photographs of the animals have revealed that some were having huge tumours in their bodies.

The department is also concerned at the Nilgiri Tahrs being concentrated in small habitats as this would lead to inbreeding and poor immunity for the animals and hence the department is planning a detailed study.

Steps would be taken to restore the shola grassland on a pilot scale in the Upper Bhavani river area.

The state government has already allocated an amount of Rs 25.14 crore for the Nilgiris Tahr project and a full time director would be soon appointed after the October 12 inauguration.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor