T R Balu Honoured With Lifetime Achievement Award at Lokmat Parliamentary Awards 2025

Lokmat Parliamentary Awards 2025: T. R. Balu was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Lokmat Parliamentary Awards 2025. Mr. Balu served in the Lok Sabha for decades. He raised issues related to development, infrastructure, and public welfare. His vision in policy, discipline in parliamentary work, and dedication to public service earned him wide recognition.

The event witnessed the presence of distinguished dignitaries, including Water Resources Minister C. R. Patil, former Union Minister Prafull Patel, Minister of State Murlidhar Mohol, Former Supreme Court Chief Justice Bhushan Gavai, Dr. Vijay Darda - Chairman of Lokmat Editorial Board and former MP, and Rajendra Darda, Editor in Chief of Lokmat Media Group.

The Lokmat Parliamentary Awards began in 2017 to recognise MPs who drive progress and inspire the nation. Over the past five years, the awards have honoured lawmakers who strengthen parliamentary democracy. This year, four Lok Sabha MPs and four Rajya Sabha MPs received awards on Wednesday, December1 17, 2025.

This year’s jury included Prafull Patel (chairman), Lok Sabha MPs Prof. Saugata Roy, Bhartruhari Mahtab, Dr. Nishikant Dubey, Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, Dr. Sasmit Patra, Jaya Bachchan, Dr. Abhishek Manu Singhvi, senior journalist Barkha Dutt, Dr. Vijay Darda, and National Editor Harish Gupta.