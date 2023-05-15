Taarak Mehta's Jennifer alleges producer Asit Modi, crew members of 'verbal' harassment

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 15 : Days after Actress Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal who played Roshan Singh Sodhi in Indian daily soap 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' alleged show's producer Asit Kumarr Modi of sexual harassment, she said that she was only "verbally harassed".

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Mistry said that she has not lied about anything in the notice served to Asit Modi.

"People are saying that Asit Modi had physical relation with me, I want to say that there is nothing like that; He just said verbally spoke such things to me," Mistry said.

Asit Modi, the show's producer, and certain cast members have been accused of sexual harassment by Jennifer.

According to the information received from the Mumbai Police, they have received a written complaint from actress Jennifer Mistry, however, no case has been registered in this matter yet.

"Actress from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has filed a written complaint against a producer alleging sexual harassment. According to her complaint, producer Asit Modi and some crew members sexually harassed her. However, an FIR has yet to be registered. We have started an inquiry, and soon the statement of the people related to this matter will be recorded," the Mumbai Police said.

However, the show's producer, project head Sohail Ramani, executive producer, Jatin Bajaj, and the team of directors earlier issued an official statement denying all the allegations saying Mistry is being driven by vendetta as her work contract with the production house was terminated.

Asit Modi mentioned, "We will take legal action as she is trying to defame me and the show both. Since we terminated her services, she is making these baseless allegations."

Sohail and Jatin added, "She regularly misbehaved with the entire team on the show. While moving out from the shoot, she rashly drove her car out at very high speed not caring for people in her way. She even damaged the set property. We had to terminate her contract because of her bad behaviour and indiscipline during the shoot. During this incident, Asit ji was in the USA. She is now trying to defame us and the show by making baseless allegations. We have already filed our complaint against these baseless allegations with the concerned authorities."

"She lacked basic discipline on the set and was not focusing on her work. We regularly had to complain to the production head about her behaviour. On her last day she was abusive in front of the whole unit and left the set without finishing her shoot. " said the team of directors of the show including Harshad Joshi, Rushi Dave and Arman about Jennifer.

Mistry further expressed her hope that the truth will come out only after the police complete their investigation.

"People are accusing me of defaming them. They know that I have told the fact in the letter. The Police are investigating," she added.

However, the actress further questioned why the producer and other crew members did not take any legal action against her earlier when she had sent the draft of her notice to them almost one month ago.

"I sent the draft of my notice on April 4, they threatened me on April 6 via mail and told me that I am trying to export money from them while I am not even asking for my money. Now they registered a case on May 8. I want to ask why they were tight-lipped during this period of time. Why did they not talk about that I am undisciplined; I don't work properly," she said.

She also said that she is 'fighting' only for justice and for her 'self-respect' not for money.

"One most important thing- I am not doing this for money; I am doing this only for truth and victory. They have to accept that they have done wrong to me and will have to apologize with joined hands that 'Jenny we have done wrong. We are sorry'. Because this is the matter of my dignity and self-respect," she said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor