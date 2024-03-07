'Tagore Cultural Complex' to come up in Shillong as tribute to Rabindranath Tagore

Shillong, March 7 The Meghalaya government will set up the 'Tagore Cultural Complex' here in remembrance of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore.

Meghalaya Minister in-charge of Arts and Culture, Paul Lyngdoh, who on Wednesday laid the foundation of the 'Tagore Cultural Complex' at Rilbong here, said that the complex aims to become a global cultural centre connecting Meghalaya, Bangladesh and West Bengal.

He also said that Shillong is not just a name, a city or an address, but a hub of culture and also an icon of civilisation.

The minister invoked the historical ties of Shillong with eminent personalities like Rabindranath Tagore and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

Reflecting on the recent unveiling of the bust of U. Tirot Sing, a freedom fighter from Meghalaya's Khasi Hills, and, a library renamed after Sing, in Bangladesh capital Dhaka, Lyngdoh expressed the government's aspiration for "reciprocity and materialising" in the form of the 'Tagore Cultural Complex'.

"Inspired by the very place where Tagore penned some of his most renowned works, this complex aims to become a global cultural centre, connecting Meghalaya, Bangladesh and West Bengal," he said.

Lyngdoh expressed pride in Shillong's artistic contributions, despite its modest size, acknowledging the birth of numerous classics in art, music, poetry, and literature.

"The government's vision for the cultural complex is expansive, envisioning it not only as a haven for local Tagore enthusiasts but also as a platform for global cultural exchange between Meghalaya, Bangladesh and West Bengal," he stated.

Quoting Tagore's philosophy, the Minister underscored the imperative of transcending ethnic identities to become global visionaries.

Urging community support, he called on everyone to spread the news that Shillong has enriched its cultural landscape with the establishment of the 'Tagore Cultural Complex'.

The under-construction complex boasts a unique feature -- a private space once utilised by Tagore, including a bed where he had once rested.

Lyngdoh appealed for proactive backing to rejuvenate Shillong as a vibrant centre of art and culture, exemplified by initiatives like the 'Tagore Cultural Complex'.

Meghalaya Tourism Development Corporation Chairman and MLA Sanbor Shullai, and Commissioner and Secretary, Arts and Culture Department F.R. Kharkongor among others were present in the event.

